Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor, not only established himself as one of the best defenders for the Miami Hurricanes but has also received national praise. For the second week in a row, Taylor was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDkgVGVhbSBvZiB0aGUgV2VlazogRGVmZW5zaXZlIGVkaXRp b27imajvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NyWG5RdHAzZWIiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TclhuUXRwM2ViPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBD b2xsZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODcxODE4NjczMjkxMTAwMTY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Taylor was the second-highest defensive player rated in the country for week 9. Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with Taylor and his mom three weeks ago to discuss a plan for him to improve in several areas. Taylor took heed to Cristobal's advice and showed up on the field. "Things changed," said Cristobal. "A true commitment to nutrition, getting his weight up, lifting, practice, more film understanding the defense and working your assignment. His plays were made by executing, technique, fundamentals, assignment, he had a massive game." Taylor admittedly explained that there was indeed a turning point for him. "Basically he was telling me I had to grow up, I had to step up a little bit," Taylor said. "I listened to what he said, I took it to heart, took it with me, and ever since then I just been going hard with everything I do."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgZ3JhZGVkIGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBwbGF5ZXJzIGZyb20gV2VlayA5 4pmo77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OTmxweFJRcjRUIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTk5scHhSUXI0VDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgQ29s bGVnZSAoQFBGRl9Db2xsZWdlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1BGRl9Db2xsZWdlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg3NDMxMDA5MDk1NjcxODEwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Taylor, a sophomore from Miami, registered a dominant showing against the Cavaliers, notching six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss. His play—including twice as many TFLs as any other player on the field, a game-high in sacks, and the co-second-most tackles among Hurricanes—helped Miami keep Virginia out of the end zone the entire day. His play earned him ACC Player of the week honors along with teammate Andres Borregales.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUND Rm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNB Q0NGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gUGxheWVycyBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayEg4qyH77iPPGJy Pjxicj7wn4+IOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VOQ0Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTkNGb290YmFsbDwvYT46 IFFCICsgV1I8YnI+8J+PiDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9GU1VGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARlNVRm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+OiBSQiArIE9MPGJyPvCfj4g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q2FuZXNGb290YmFsbDwvYT46IERMICsgU3BlY2lhbGlzdDxicj7wn4+IOiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VWQUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVVkFGb290YmFsbDwvYT46IExCPGJyPvCfj4g6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG91aXN2aWxsZUZCP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb3Vpc3ZpbGxlRkI8L2E+OiBEQjxicj7w n4+IOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhY2tGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFja0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPjogUm9v a2llPGJyPjxicj7wn5OwOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTzdTcFhN ZUdHeCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL083U3BYTWVHR3g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mZ3FTY0dleVFTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmdxU2NH ZXlRUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBQ0NGb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQ0NGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTU4NzEyNzI2NzE2NzEyNTUwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=