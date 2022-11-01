Numbers show DT Leonard Taylor is one of the best in the country
Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor, not only established himself as one of the best defenders for the Miami Hurricanes but has also received national praise. For the second week in a row, Taylor was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week.
Taylor was the second-highest defensive player rated in the country for week 9. Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with Taylor and his mom three weeks ago to discuss a plan for him to improve in several areas. Taylor took heed to Cristobal's advice and showed up on the field.
"Things changed," said Cristobal. "A true commitment to nutrition, getting his weight up, lifting, practice, more film understanding the defense and working your assignment. His plays were made by executing, technique, fundamentals, assignment, he had a massive game."
Taylor admittedly explained that there was indeed a turning point for him.
"Basically he was telling me I had to grow up, I had to step up a little bit," Taylor said. "I listened to what he said, I took it to heart, took it with me, and ever since then I just been going hard with everything I do."
Taylor, a sophomore from Miami, registered a dominant showing against the Cavaliers, notching six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss. His play—including twice as many TFLs as any other player on the field, a game-high in sacks, and the co-second-most tackles among Hurricanes—helped Miami keep Virginia out of the end zone the entire day.
His play earned him ACC Player of the week honors along with teammate Andres Borregales.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is one of just four Power Five players to record at least six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four TFLs in a game this season, as well as one of just three ACC players to do so over the last two years. Only three other Hurricanes—Jaelan Phillips, Gregory Rousseau, and Marcus Robinson—have recorded that stat line in the last 18 years (2005-present).
Taylor made changes to his diet and cut out the junk food to help him perform late in games.
"Our strength coach screams all of the time, what you put in your body is how you are going to finish the last of the game," Taylor said.
Seven Hurricanes have now totaled eight ACC Player of the Week distinctions this season. Borregales and Taylor follow Colbie young (Receiver) on Oct. 24, Lou Hedley (Specialist) and Akheem Mesidor (Defensive Lineman) on Oct. 17, Tyler Van Dyke (Quarterback) on Oct. 10, Borregales (Specialist) on Sept. 12 and Jalen Rivers (Offensive Lineman) on Sept. 6.
