Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 08:57:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Nunn decommits from Syracuse, says UM "feels like home"

Dmguf9opfwmuxumo0bvz
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

For Miami Hurricane fans hoping to feel the recruiting impact from UM's come-from-behind win against Florida State, Miami Palmetto High School DB Cornelius Nunn has given some interesting signals.N...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}