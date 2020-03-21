News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-21 17:41:51 -0500') }} football Edit

NY LB/DE adds Miami offer: "It's got the best of both worlds"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall Campus athlete Sebastian Sagar picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer March 20.It was his ninth offer, and soon after he added Wake Forest.“Miami, I talked to coa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}