CaneSport - Oddsmakers high on Canes, give UM 9th best chance to win national title

We recently broke down what the Hurricanes must do this season to surpass ESPN’s post-spring No. 25 ranking.

When it comes to betting odds … well, the Canes do quite a bit better.

Let’s look at the BetMGM odds.

The Hurricanes are currently tied for No. 9 in the nation with five other teams when it comes to winning a national championship.

Those teams: Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State and Iowa State. Not bad company.

Ahead of UM is opening game opponent Alabama at No. 1 with 5:2 odds, then Clemson at 7:2. That’s followed by Ohio State (5:1), Oklahoma (7:1), Georgia (9:1), Texas A&M (25:1), Wisconsin (35:1) and LSU (35:1).

The Canes are actually the top ranked Coastal team, ahead of what many consider the favorite to win the division, North Carolina (50:1). ESPN, for instance, ranked UNC No. 8 in the nation this week.

Oh, and did we mention BetMGM also has Cane QB D'Eriq King tied for sixth to win the Heisman at 12:1? Ahead of him: Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (3:1), Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei (5:1), Georgia's JT Daniels (6:1), UNC's Sam Howell (7:1) and Alabama's Bryce Young (10:1). Tied with King is USC's Kedon Slovis.

What can we glean from some of the super early rankings and odds at this point?

Well, there’s a big disparity in how UM is viewed. And that’s for a number of reasons. It ranges from D’Eriq King not just getting back ready for Game 1 but being as explosive as he was last season … if not better. And there are questions about the defense, which lost its top two pass rushers (Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche) and had questionable linebacker and cornerback play last season. But Miami does have the bulk of its talent back, and perhaps what we would pin our hopes on the most for UM is an offensive line that has eight players with starting experience. If that group can open holes for the run game and if King is back to his usual self … watch out. This is a team that can average 40 points plus per game.

And if that happens, and if some questions on D are answered…

If, if, if.

But it’s obvious the potential is there.

Just ask the oddsmakers.