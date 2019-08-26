News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 01:13:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Off 324-yard performance, Parrish reaching out to UM

Uakaynscfhiamzdn0sk4
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami (Fla.) Columbus High School RB Henry Parrish wowed in Week 1 of the high school season with 17 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns against Belen.After the game Parrish says he heard fr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}