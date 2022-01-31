Off Cane visit, Trevonte' Citizen down to 4 and weighing final decision
Lake Charles (La.) College Prep RB Trevonte’ Citizen took his Miami official visit last weekend.And now he’s set to announce his decision on Wednesday, with the school working out either an 11 a.m....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news