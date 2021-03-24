CaneSport - Off injury, Waardenburg opts to return to Miami for next season

Coach Jim Larranaga many times this season bemoaned the loss for the season of versatile forward Sam Waardenburg.

Now Larranaga will have the senior back for another year. Waardenburg will take advantage of an additional year of eligibility and will be on the roster next season.

UM has not yet announced the future plans of the other seniors: Chris Lykes, Nysier Brooks, Elijah Olaniyi, Rodney Miller and Kam McGusty. Earl Timberlake has already entered the transfer portal.

Larranaga previously stated he asked all the players to make their decisions by April 1 so the team can move forward with its plans for filling the roster for 2021-22.

A 6-foot-10, 225-pounder, Waardenburg missed the year after sustaining a left foot injury sustained in preseason practice. He has appeared in 83 games during his Hurricane career, starting 35 of them.

In 2019-20, Waardenburg played in 30 of Miami’s 31 contests, earning 24 starts. He averaged 5.9 points and a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game. The Auckland, New Zealand, native also paced the Hurricanes with 1.1 blocks per game, good for No. 12 in the ACC.

The 2021-22 campaign will be Waardenburg’s sixth at Miami, as he enrolled midyear and redshirted during the 2016-17 season.

His explanation of the decision?

“I joined the Miami basketball program when it was at its peak," Waardenburg said. "My redshirt year, I got to experience March Madness for the first time. Then, my freshman season, when I finally got to play, I experienced it again, on a really great team. The last few years, we’ve had some struggles. It’s been difficult to get back to that position, but I am excited and motivated to make it happen. I didn’t feel comfortable leaving the program right now. I still have that desire and aspiration to get back to the NCAA Tournament."

He adds that "Winning is what I am focused on, not individual accolades. It’s just about getting Miami basketball back to where it was, and helping Coach L and his staff achieve what they know this team can do. Since day one of my recruitment, Coach L has helped me become a better person, both on and off the court. I cherish what he has taught me, as well as the values he has instilled in me and the other guys on this team. I feel like I owe it to him to get us back to that level again and I look forward to learning more from him. I’m coming back to The U. Go Canes.”

Larranaga's reaction to the news: “Sam is an excellent representative of not only our program, but of the University of Miami," he said. "He loves this team and this school. We are thrilled Sam has made the decision to come back for another season. We look forward to seeing him return to the court at full health, as well as to helping him achieve his goals as both a player and person.”