Off Miss. State visit, Rogers still wants to be Cane ... if he's wanted
Lexington (Mississippi) Holmes County Central CB Khamauri Rogers is a Miami Hurricanes commitment.And he remains that way.For now.“He’s on board as long as they’re on board with us,” Khamauri’s fat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news