Off strong Duke game, Chaney working to make most of his opportunities
Freshman Jaylan Knighton may have earned the start at Duke, but it was another freshman running back, Don Chaney, who turned in several big plays and netted 143 all-purpose yards. That was most on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news