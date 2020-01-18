QB King "liked the coaches, loved the campus and city" on Miami visit
When QB D’Eriq King was tearing up Texas opponents in high school, his quarterback coach was Greg Bennett.And, as those that know King best will tell you, the standout Houston grad transfer doesn’t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news