Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis starts with his message to Jake Garcia after the game. He talks about his change of calling plays from the box to the field for Saturday's game against Virginia.

He also talks about how quarterback Jacurri Brown will continue to be utilized in packages going forward. Gattis also talks of the running back utilization, the impact of Kahlil Brantley, and where he is at emotionally with the season's results.