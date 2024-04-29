Offensive Lineman Jonathan Denis enters transfer portal
According to reports, offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has entered the transfer portal.
Denis played 203 total snaps, including 201 on offense in 2022, but registered zero in 2023. He suffered a lower extremity injury in week eight of 2022.
He spent his first two seasons at Oregon, where he played under Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.
He saw no action at Oregon in the 2020 or 2021 seasons.
The 6'3" 320-pounder has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Homestead, FL native was a four-star prospect out of the 2020 class and rated as the 6th-ranked guard in the country.
Miami has 17 offensive linemen on the roster despite losing Denis and Logan Sagapolu to the transfer portal.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook