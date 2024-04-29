According to reports, offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has entered the transfer portal.

Denis played 203 total snaps, including 201 on offense in 2022, but registered zero in 2023. He suffered a lower extremity injury in week eight of 2022.

He spent his first two seasons at Oregon, where he played under Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

He saw no action at Oregon in the 2020 or 2021 seasons.