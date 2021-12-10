Official visitor from last weekend getting push from T-Rob, Cristobal
Sandy Springs (Ga.) Riverwood High School CB Jaden Harris was one of the official visitors last weekend during Manny Diaz’s last hurrah.And once the new coaching staff took over they quickly reache...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news