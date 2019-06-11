THE LATEST: Class-of-2021 cornerback Kamren Kinchens has seen his recruiting profile grow exponentially this offseason and now holds well over 20 scholarship offers. He’ll take a handful of visits this summer but doesn’t mind discussing his feelings before he takes them. The Miami-based defensive back intends to take his time when it comes to choosing a school but tosses out an early top three, which he discusses below;





IN HIS WORDS



ON THE SCHOOLS THAT STAND OUT

"If I had to pick three right now, it would be Ohio State, Miami and LSU."





ON OHIO STATE

"It’s just, like, that’s DBU right now. That’s the place to be right now. For the last three years they have been getting and pumping out DB after DB after DB. The year I fell in love with Ohio State is when they had Malik Hooker and Marshon Latimore. I mean, they really put out first-rounders. I notice. I’ve always noticed."





ON LSU:

“They tell me that if I keep playing the way I’m playing, I’ll be up there and maybe starting in no time. The coaches there are really down to earth. They keep it real with you. Not every coach does that, but LSU always does. He tells you what’s going to happen. You have to earn your spot. They told me that straight up. He told me that’s how it’s going to be. LSU coaches don’t lie to you.”





ON MIAMI:

That’s home. It feels like home. When I go there, I just get that feeling of, “this is a place I want to be.” They might not be top DBU, but there’s always people on that defense that stand out. Even last year, they had a great defense. They put defensive guys in the NFL.





ON A DECISION TIMETABLE:

I’m waiting until my senior year. I want to give everyone a chance to get at me and see what every school has to offer. This is all happening so fast. I went from 10 offers to, like, 26 offers in less than a month. I’m going to wait until more coaches can start talking to me on Sept. 1 and play it from there. I’m taking my time.



