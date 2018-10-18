Ohio State pushing hard for Cane RB commit, lands official visit
Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian RB Marcus Crowley is a Hurricane commitment, and he’s opened eyes around the nation with a monster senior season in which he’s run for 1,290 yards with 17 touchd...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news