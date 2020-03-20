News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 02:59:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OL added Miami Hurricanes offer this week: I was surprised

Matt Shodell
Managing Editor

Raleigh (NC) Millbrook High School OT Diego Pounds picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer March 17.It was his 19th offer.“I’d been talking to coaches but was still surprised when they offer...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}