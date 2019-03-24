OL adds 2nd offer at Jr. Day; decision could come soon
Ft. Myers (Fla.) High School OL Cayden Baker picked up a Miami offer today at Junior Day.It was his second offer, joining Southern Miss.“I was surprised at first when Miami offered,” Baker said. “B...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news