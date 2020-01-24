OL adds Miami Hurricanes offer: "I was very excited"
Little Rock (Ark.) Robinson High School Class of 2022 OL E’Marion Harris has 14 early offers.That includes a Miami offer Jan. 21.Also on his offer list: the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news