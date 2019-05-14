News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 13:47:52 -0500') }} football Edit

OL adds offer: "I'll consider Miami definitely"

Isbor6ar0d6u9zw4wjq0
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood High School OL Sean Hill picked up a Miami offer May 8. “I got the offer over Twitter - one of the recruiting coordinators sent me a message that I had the offer,” Hill s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}