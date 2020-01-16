OL being evaluated for offer has dream of bringing the U back to greatness
Southaven (Mississippi) DeSoto Central OG Kenyon McCou’s dream ever since he was little was simple: To play for the Miami Hurricanes.It’s why he sent his film several times to former O line coach B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news