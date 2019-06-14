OL commit expects "energy, competitiveness" at next weekend's Paradise Camp
Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard High School OL Antonio Smith is a Hurricane commitment.And he’ll be on campus next weekend for UM’s Paradise Camp.“I expect competitiveness, energy, everything that the hype i...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news