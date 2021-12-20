OL gets offer from Mirabal: “I was amazed”
It’s not just about the Class of 2022 and the upcoming February signing period for new Cane coach Mario Cristobal … or evaluating the transfer portal and trying to land some top talent out of there...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news