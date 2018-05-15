OL gets UM offer after Tues. eval: “It’s a really big offer”
Pensacola (Fla.) High School OL Hunter Rayburn picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer on Tuesday.He now lists 32 offers.“Miami had a great year last year, the academics are second to none, it’s a ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news