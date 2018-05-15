Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-15 19:36:07 -0500') }} football Edit

OL gets UM offer after Tues. eval: “It’s a really big offer”

Hicxqg3okukvag6gdf4k
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Pensacola (Fla.) High School OL Hunter Rayburn picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer on Tuesday.He now lists 32 offers.“Miami had a great year last year, the academics are second to none, it’s a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}