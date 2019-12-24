OL hearing from Barry: He says I look like a 5 star
Jonesboro (Ga.) Mt. Zion High School OL Phillip Wilder says he continues to hear from Miami Hurricanes coaches, and that once he gets his ACT score back he will set up a UM official visit.That’s as...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news