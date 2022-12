John Campbell is transferring from Miami. He is now the 17th player to enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home. He made the announcement public via social media.

The 6'5" 320-pound offensive lineman is a fifth-year redshirt junior with two years of eligibility left. Campbell started in every game this season and was one of the rare players on the offensive line to not go down with an injury in 2022.

He saw in-game action since he was a true freshman in 2018 including the home opener against Savannah State. That year, he had his highest-graded year (69.6) according to Pro Football Football Focus. In 2022, he received a 59.5 grade, the same grade he received in 2020. Campbell missed 2021 while recovering from surgery on his leg.

The Orlando product was a four-star rated product out of Dr. Phillips High School.