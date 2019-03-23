OL lands Cane offer, "absolutely" will visit
Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Academy OL Trent Howard picked up a Miami scholarship offer on Friday. “I was a little surprised, I had gotten a DM from coach Butch Barry, he wanted me to call him in t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news