OL picks up Fri. UM offer, sets visit for final weekend before signing day
The Miami Hurricanes are making a run at OT Anez Cooper, who many consider a strong Auburn lean with signing day less than two weeks away.Cooper, out of Pleasant Grove, Ala., picked up a Miami offe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news