News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 15:37:54 -0600') }} football Edit

OL who had visit set for Jan. 17 waiting to see if new OL coach wants him

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's OT Brady Ward picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Dec. 29.He set up a visit to UM for the weekend of Jan. 17.But now that’s on hold.“The new O line coach just go...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}