OL with offer set for Paradise: “It’ll be great competition”
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) University School Class of 2021 OL Marcus Tate says he can’t wait for tomorrow's Paradise Camp.“It’ll be great competition, I’ll get to work with coach (Stacy) Searels - that’...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news