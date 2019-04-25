Ole Miss commit continues to explore options
Eli Acker has been committed to Ole Miss for almost a year. In May 2018, the 6-foot-6, 267 pound offensive tackle out of Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy placed his name on the 2020 Rebels' commit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news