News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-13 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ole Miss commit planning UM official visit, says it's almost neck-and-neck

Dpvgpivvjai9vbuteeai
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy OL Eli Acker remains a Mississippi commitment, but he says Miami “definitely is in” his picture.He was at UM for Paradise Camp and says he’s going to go back for a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}