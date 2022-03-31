Oluwaseun moves to RG Thurs., sees O line that's starting to gel, dominate

A year ago Justice Oluwaseun transferred to Miami in large part because his previous offensive line coach from UNLV, Garin Justice, was coaching at Miami.

This spring Oluwaseun has a new line coach to impress, Alex Mirabal.

After Thursday’s practice Oluwaseun weighed in on his progress.

He was the first team right guard until today, when he moved to left guard ahead of Jalen Rivers, who is just coming back off injury.

Logan Sagapolu slid up into the starting right guard spot with Ousman Traore pushed down to second team.

The Canes are looking to find the best combination of starting linemen, and Oluwaseun is a versatile piece as a redshirt senior. He started 21 games in four years at UNLV and then was a plug-and-play guard/tackle last year who started three games.

“I’ve been playing college football for a long time, it’s part of the game going left to right,” Oluwaseun said after Thursday’s practice. “Any O linemen we have can play anywhere.”

With Sagapolu, an Oregon transfer, pushing up the depth chart, it’ll be interesting to see what shakes out at guard.

This spring is really is a chance for Oluwaseun to try and solidify a role for himself. And he’s working hard to do that and help make this a solid Cane offensive line.

“I practice like it’s gameday,” Oluwaseun said, adding “I’ve changed my body, toned up. The strength coaches are tough and pushing us. They are pushing our mentality, pushing through things. The work is hard, the mental part makes it the hardest part.”

Last season Oluwaseun graded out at 63.1 overall with a 66.5 pass blocking grade and 62.8 run blocking grade. You want both of those at 70 or above, so he’s close.

Oluwaseun hopes this year he and this Cane line will put it all together and not be the up-and-down group UM’s had up front the last two seasons.

Last year the backs averaged 3.7 yards per carry and there were 30 sacks allowed (by comparison opponents averaged 3.9 yards and Miami had 33 sacks).

So there is a lot of work to do with new coaching involved as well.

“Coach (Alex) Mirabal is trying to get us right everywhere,” Oluwaseun said, adding “Coach Mirabal is an intense dude, very passionate, reminds me of myself. He’s very energetic. In the meeting room he’s literally demonstrating pass set, sweating. I respect that. He’s a teacher, is trying to show us, be as detailed as possible.

“We are learning technique, each day is better and better. We’re starting to gel and dominate. … Me and the O line, I’m really excited for the season.”

* Mario Cristobal has taken a hands-on approach with the offensive line, and Oluwaseun spoke about that.

“If you’re an offensive lineman and you come here, the head coach is with you most of practice,” he said. “I’ve never seen that, a head coach who is literally doing individual drills and teaching me the technique. It’s crazy to see. He’s a teacher, is making sure we’re on top of everything. I appreciate that.”