JUPITER, Fla. – OnBalance, a first-of-its-kind platform for measuring, managing and improving athletes’ mental healthcare, announced today a new partnership with University of Miami Athletics. The Hurricanes’ Athletic Department will utilize OnBalance for actionable intelligence and measurable progression metrics to help improve student-athletes’ mental health outcomes.

“OnBalance is proud to partner with Miami Athletics, one of the most innovative and athlete-centric programs in the nation,” said Walt Norley, founder and CEO of OnBalance. “We look forward to supporting the care team and helping current and future Canes overcome any mental health challenges they may face.”

Student-athletes face unique pressures and may experience higher rates of depression, anxiety, stress, ADHD, disordered eating, panic disorder, substance abuse, self-harm, and/or suicidal ideation. Recent surveys have shown that many athletes suffer in silence due to ongoing stigma and barriers to accessing resources.

“Miami Athletics is deeply committed to improving the experience of our student-athletes,” said Dan Radakovich, University of Miami Vice President/Director of Athletics. “We understand the challenges our student-athletes face both on and off the field and OnBalance’s comprehensive management platform can help us be proactive in ensuring that they receive the care they need.”

The OnBalance platform is fully HIPAA, FERPA, and NIST-compliant and offers industry-leading cybersecurity and privacy protections for institutions and student-athletes. Walt Norley, an established technology entrepreneur and former Division I quarterback, founded the company, which was designed in collaboration with one of the foremost clinical experts in collegiate behavioral medicine.

A proprietary scoring system allows consented stakeholders to monitor, in real-time, the severity and status of athletes’ care needs. The platform offers a “Care In One Place” TM solution, including tools for the care team and predictive analytics to help enable a coordinated, personalized, and proactive approach to care. Student-athletes will gain access to clinically supported mental health resources, including a growing library of relatable stories from fellow athletes navigating their mental health journeys.

“We created OnBalance to bring insights to treatment performance through technology and help fix a fragmented ecosystem where too many athletes were falling through the cracks,” said Norley. “Our platform is part of the solution, but we also need to end the stigma around mental health, so athletes feel empowered to get help when they need it. Miami Athletics is completely committed to improving mental healthcare for their student-athletes and believe data transformed into intelligence is the future.”





About OnBalance

OnBalance is the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive mental health care and performance management platform for athletic departments. Founded by a former Division I quarterback and designed in collaboration with a leading behavioral specialist in collegiate athletics, the platform aims to provide athletes, mental health care teams and the eco-system of patient care with a comprehensive platform providing intelligence leading to proactive management. This results in improved outcomes, optimized athletic performance and institutional accountability. To learn more about the platform and its capabilities, visit www.onbalancehealth.com.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics