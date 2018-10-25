One of biggest official visits in UM hoops history set to begin
University School 5-star big man Vernon Carey Jr. arrives at Miami tonight for what certainly can be called one of the most important official visits in Hurricane basketball recruiting history.The ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news