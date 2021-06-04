OPINION: 1-0 Cane win, UF loss has Miami in regional driver's seat

The door opened a crack for the Miami Hurricanes to navigate through the Gainesville Regional when the top-seeded host Florida Gators lost the opening game Friday 5-3 to South Florida.

That dropped them into an elimination game Saturday and means they have to win four in a row to advance to the Super Regionals.

Just the scenario the Canes and their fans would hope for on the first day of the road to Omaha for the College World Series.

Then Friday evening the second-seeded Hurricanes pushed the door open a little wider by edging third seed South Alabama 1-0. They meet the fourth-seeded USF Bulls Saturday at 4, and the winner advances to Sunday, and if that’s the Canes they could lose the first game and still have a chance to advance in the double-elimination tournament.

“Obviously a big win for us,” said Miami coach Gino DiMare. “The first game in a Regional is important and the second puts you in the driver’s seat and the championship game.

“We’ve got to make sure to take care of business tomorrow. The guys did a good job focusing, they were possibly looking ahead to Florida but I told them there can be upsets. Before you know it Florida loses. Now we’ve got to take care of business ... If you had drawn it up that’s about as good as we could have drawn it.”

Adrian Del Castillo’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth inning brought home Dominic Pitelli for the game’s lone run. The Hurricanes managed only four hits and left 11 runners on base.

Stellar pitching by Alajandro Rosario, Daniel Federman and Carson Palmquist carried this game as the Hurricanes’ late-season hitting woes and leaving runners on base continued.

Freshman righthander Rosario pitched brilliantly as he allowed only four hits, one an infield single, while striking out five and walking two in 6 2/3 innings. Federman got the next two outs in the seventh and Palmquist, who is second in the nation in saves,

This was the 14th shutout by Miami pitchers in the NCAA tournament, the first in seven years.

Rosario improved his record to 6-4 in his 11th start. He threw 90 pitches.

“Alejandro hasn’t been stretched out (for a high number of pitches,) it was about right time to take him out,” said DiMare. “He had 11 ground ball outs.”

Rosario said pitching in his first NCAA tournament game didn’t feel any different than the regular season.

“I just looked at it as usual, the players had my back,” he said. “My off-speed pitches got better as the game went on. I trust the guys (relievers) who come in behind me.”

Del Castillo said Rosario “was awesome. Every time he comes out with fire. His changeup, he started using it more later in the game.”

Of the pitching staff overall, Del Castillo said “they’re definitely pretty deep, everybody in the bullpen is ready when called.”

As far as the Hurricanes’ hitting went, Del Castillo said, “We hit the ball hard but it didn’t fall in.”

The first inning for the Canes set the tone for the whole game and continued late-season problems in scoring runs. They had two hits, a walk, and a wild pitch in the inning but left runners on second and third when Del Castillo lined to right field.

After his sacrifice fly in the fifth Miami stranded runners at second and third.

“It’s definitely important to win the first game,” Del Castillo said. “I saw it my freshman year when we lost to Central Michigan. It’s hard to come back from that. Craziness - it happens in baseball. When it’s bad and ugly you’ve got to win them. I think winning today does give us confidence but we’ve got to play better, especially hitting.”

DiMare concurred, saying “confidence certainly is important. We had a couple of losses in the ACC tournament (to Duke and Florida State) but the Regional is a whole new ball game. Anything and everything happens in Regionals. Our job is to stay focused on what we can control.”

The Hurricanes, who won eight of their last 10 regular season games, improved their record to 33-19. South Alabama, winner of the Sun Belt Conference regular season, dropped to 33-21.

South Florida is 29-27 and the Gators are 38-21.

“We swung at some first pitches shouldn’t have,” said DiMare, “but we walked seven times. That’s a good job, successful at bat, but we just didn’t do much when on base.

“Hitting is just a crazy thing. It can bite you in the butt as it did in the Duke game. We’re giving too much light to the other team, and the value of that is a lot. Thank God our pitchers were able to hold them off.”