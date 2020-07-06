 CaneSport - OPINION: Absorbing 2020 at the six-month mark is a complicated exercise
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 04:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OPINION: Absorbing 2020 at the six-month mark is a complicated exercise

Manny Diaz coaching during one of the Hurricanes' four spring practice sessions
Manny Diaz coaching during one of the Hurricanes' four spring practice sessions
Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

December is always a significant marker for us, the end of the year, a time when we all push the stop button and reconcile and analyze all of the things that took place in the previous 12 months.As...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}