OPINION: Baseball has plenty of talent, faces major challenges
Originally two of college baseball’s blue bloods, the USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes, were going to meet in a season-opening series at UM. Then the COVID-19 pandemic turned schedules upside down....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news