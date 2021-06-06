OPINION: Baseball season with such promise ends in huge disappointment
The 77th baseball season for the Miami Hurricanes began with celebration and confidence in Gainesville at the expense of the top-ranked Florida Gators in their new $55 million Florida Ball Park.
The season ended Sunday at the same venue with disappointment and underachievement.
And it wasn’t against the Gators. Inexplicably the top two seeds in the NCAA Regional, Florida and Miami, never met.
The teams that ousted UM and UF: Third-seeded South Alabama, which pinned a 7-2 loss on the Canes early Sunday afternoon, and fourth-seeded South Florida, which whipped Miami 10-2 late Saturday night and ousted the Gators 19-1 earlier that day.
So the USF Bulls, who came into the Regional with a 28-27 record, met South Alabama (35-21) Sunday night in the championship bracket.
And the Hurricanes, who briefly had a No. 1 ranking in some polls after winning two of three against Florida to open the season, headed back to Coral Gables with a 33-21 record and a lot of concerns to be answered by returning players and coaches.
“I’m unhappy and embarrassed,” said Gino DiMare as his third season as head coach ended with a thud. “We’re not anywhere close in this program as to where we should be and I want it to be.”
In an analysis of the state of this inconsistent season heading into the ACC tournament, I wrote that the Hurricanes could win that title or go 0-2 against Duke and Florida State. They went 0-2.
In Gainesville they slipped past South Alabama 1-0 before the losses to South Florida and South Alabama.
A Miami team that won 8 of its last 10 regular season games scored just 10 runs in 5 post-season games.
In that regular-season analysis I said this was the strangest season in the last half century for the Hurricanes. The post season put an exclamation point on that.
This was a season that included losing all three home games against FSU by a combined score of 34-2. No other three-game series in the history of the program comes close to that.
Winning two of three against Coastal Division leading Georgia Tech and all three at ranked Louisville presumably created momentum for the post season. But that never materialized.
“Well, disappointing ending,” DiMare said as he opened his post-game press conference. “To be honest, it’s one I could see coming. We were not playing good enough baseball at this time of season and it didn’t happen overnight. We were inconsistent all year. It seems it was all or nothing. We would score a lot of runs or none.
“A roller coaster season and at the end we didn’t score runs. We got guys on base, but left 10 on the other day and 11 today, and we were 2 for 16 with runners on base (Sunday against South Alabama).”
The first inning was a microcosm of those frustrations and once again set the tone for the game as the Hurricanes left the bases loaded. In the third they had runners on first and second with one out and failed to advance them.
When they finally got the long ball - homers by Yohandy Morales in the fifth and Alex Toral in the sixth - no one was on base.
Toral’s homer was his 7th of the season. Two years ago (the pandemic erased most of last season) he had a nation-leading 24 homers.
His emotions during the press conference showed a lot about how this team feels regarding the season. He broke down in tears.
“This was an emotional game and both sides fought hard,” he said. “This year we had a chance to push forward ....”
Regarding the lack of hitting in the Regional, he added, “They pitched us really well and we couldn’t get anything going. It’s been frustrating, it’s been a long year. Hopefully moving forward guys can learn from this.”
Asked about his four years at UM, Toral broke down and said, “It meant the world to me. If you would cut me open, orange and green would spill out. I know I left it out there for my guys.”
Senior reliever Daniel Federman offered a similar assessment to the tournament and season.
“Disappointed obviously,” he said. “We wanted to go to Omaha, that’s the goal every year.
“We played hard. I didn’t sense anybody giving up. Anybody can win on any given day.”
Federman was asked if the lack of hitting by the Hurricanes was frustrating for pitchers.
“Not a problem,” he said. “We’ve got to play solid baseball. Guys gave all they had. If it had been a half-ass attitude, that’s different, but that didn’t happen.”
His message to the returning players: “You’ve got to grind it out, stay positive, wear this uniform with pride. I know I did my last four years. It’s a great culture and fan base and this program will be back ...
“I checked off just about everything on my bucket list at the University of Miami except Omaha. I gave it my all and left all on field. They just got better of us today, that’s all.”
Omaha. Home of the College World Series.
That used to be the Miami Hurricanes home away from home.
They’ve been there 25 times, but only twice since 2008. That was in 2015 and 2016.
To win the national championship at Omaha, which the Hurricanes did in 1982 and 1985 under Ron Fraser and 1999 and 2001 under Jim Morris, you need that combination of good fielding, hitting, starting pitching and a superb closer.
The Canes had the fielding and the shutdown closer this year, but inconsistencies in the other departments. Their closer, freshman left-hander Carson Palmquist, was second in the nation in saves and second team All-American.
But he finished the year as disappointingly as the hitters, giving up two home runs in the ninth Sunday and getting pulled from the game.
DiMare didn’t meet with his players right after the game, deciding to do so back at the hotel after the press conference. Asked what his message would be, he said, “Wish them all good luck. The ones who are leaving, and there are a number of guys, thanks for the sacrifices you made as student-athletes amid the expectations we hold on them, and go over the season and be very honest. It’s my perception that we under achieved.”