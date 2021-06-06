OPINION: Baseball season with such promise ends in huge disappointment

The 77th baseball season for the Miami Hurricanes began with celebration and confidence in Gainesville at the expense of the top-ranked Florida Gators in their new $55 million Florida Ball Park.

The season ended Sunday at the same venue with disappointment and underachievement.

And it wasn’t against the Gators. Inexplicably the top two seeds in the NCAA Regional, Florida and Miami, never met.

The teams that ousted UM and UF: Third-seeded South Alabama, which pinned a 7-2 loss on the Canes early Sunday afternoon, and fourth-seeded South Florida, which whipped Miami 10-2 late Saturday night and ousted the Gators 19-1 earlier that day.

So the USF Bulls, who came into the Regional with a 28-27 record, met South Alabama (35-21) Sunday night in the championship bracket.

And the Hurricanes, who briefly had a No. 1 ranking in some polls after winning two of three against Florida to open the season, headed back to Coral Gables with a 33-21 record and a lot of concerns to be answered by returning players and coaches.

“I’m unhappy and embarrassed,” said Gino DiMare as his third season as head coach ended with a thud. “We’re not anywhere close in this program as to where we should be and I want it to be.”

In an analysis of the state of this inconsistent season heading into the ACC tournament, I wrote that the Hurricanes could win that title or go 0-2 against Duke and Florida State. They went 0-2.

In Gainesville they slipped past South Alabama 1-0 before the losses to South Florida and South Alabama.

A Miami team that won 8 of its last 10 regular season games scored just 10 runs in 5 post-season games.

In that regular-season analysis I said this was the strangest season in the last half century for the Hurricanes. The post season put an exclamation point on that.

This was a season that included losing all three home games against FSU by a combined score of 34-2. No other three-game series in the history of the program comes close to that.

Winning two of three against Coastal Division leading Georgia Tech and all three at ranked Louisville presumably created momentum for the post season. But that never materialized.

“Well, disappointing ending,” DiMare said as he opened his post-game press conference. “To be honest, it’s one I could see coming. We were not playing good enough baseball at this time of season and it didn’t happen overnight. We were inconsistent all year. It seems it was all or nothing. We would score a lot of runs or none.

“A roller coaster season and at the end we didn’t score runs. We got guys on base, but left 10 on the other day and 11 today, and we were 2 for 16 with runners on base (Sunday against South Alabama).”