OPINION: Blue Devils not coming to Miami simply for the paycheck

Blue Devils coach Ryan McCarthy is well aware of the outside noise heading into his team’s game at Miami on Saturday. And he knows the major discrepancy between his team and the Hurricanes.

He also makes no bones about why this game was scheduled in the first place.

“Financial,” he says matter-of-factly during an interview with CaneSport.

McCarthy, who was offensive coordinator at the Central Connecticut program for four years before taking the head coaching job in 2019, says when he first learned Miami would be on the schedule “I was a little surprised.”

“On paper when you look at it, you say `Wait a minute here!’” he said. “This is a perennial power, obviously a name brand. So your first thought is `What the heck are we doing that for?’”

For reference, McCarthy’s team plays in a 5,000-seat outdoor stadium aptly named a “Arute Field” since it’s more field than stadium … and which shares that field with the women’s lacrosse team. And the team didn’t play any games last season due to the COVID outbreak and also didn’t have a spring practice this year.

There are no weekly press conferences and no real media coverage of the team to speak of.

This weekend will mark the the second time the team's faced a Power 5 opponent - in 2017 Syracuse won the matchup 50-7, winning the yardage battle 586-167.

About the only similarities between these two teams? Both programs this year are 1-2.

Central Connecticut State lost its opener to Southern Connecticut State, 28-21, then beat Wagner 21-19 before falling this past weekend to Southeastern Louisiana, 56-10 (highlights below).

“We have to get better,” McCarthy said. “All I’m looking for is improvement. We understand we’re going to be a severe underdog (at Miami), but we have to make sure we’re playing smart between the ears, fundamental football.”