OPINION: Canes made the Elite 8 with a team performance worthy of a big hug
CHICAGO – With 56 seconds on the clock here at the United Center Friday night, Kam McGusty skied for a rebound and was fouled. The game was essentially over and McGusty was willing to make the 21,000 fans in attendance and the millions watching on television wait for a moment as he gathered his Miami Hurricanes teammates for one big group hug.
It was the ultimate symbol of their togetherness. They again had done it together. They had reached the Elite 8 by simply outwilling Iowa State, a team that was built more on fortitude than talent. The Cyclones caved under Miami’s pressure in the second half. It was too much for them no matter how hard they played themselves.
The final score was 70-56. But truthfully, the numbers were an injustice to what happened on the court. What happened on the court was not really lopsided at all, not a statement of the level of competition that we witnessed.
This was spectacular sports theatre that only the grandest of stages can provide. You are supposed to have to attain a supreme level of play to win at this point of the season and Miami did it. The Hurricanes were that good.
So that group hug out on the court? It was very appropriate because Miami was that remarkable Friday night with McGusty playing at an NBA level., Sam Waardenburg engaging in 40 minutes of Mortal Kombat in the paint, and Jordan Miller doing things that simply can’t be described exclusively on a stat sheet where it showed that he made every one of his six shots.
“What the heck just happened?,” Jim Larranaga said when it was over. And he wasn’t kidding.
A half hour later, deep underneath the United Center, Larranaga described himself as simply along for the ride. Obviously he was selling himself short. The coaching job this year by Larranaga and staff has been as amazing as you ever will see. So has the player development, seasoned vets playing the best basketball of their lives five, six years into the fray.
What the heck just happened? Miami basketball just happened. The Elite 8 just happened. The Hurricanes are now one game away from the Final Four.
“First of all, Iowa State is one heck of a basketball team. They played so hard and so well and the game was in the balance until these guys just stepped up and made one big play after another at both ends of the court,” Larranaga said. “We had 21 assists today. We did have 14 turnovers, and these guys will probably have to run suicides tomorrow by turning the ball over too much.
“Oh, my God. That was a joke. No one laughed. Does the media not have any sense of humor? All right. But, no, the guys did a great job from start to finish. And I'm very excited for them. They're an amazing group. And they earned that today because they beat a very fine opponent.”
Larranaga got doused with water bottles by his players in the locker room after the game. They were all hiding and when he walked in, they all rushed him and flooded him.
“The water was cold,” Larranaga said. “And I don't know -- did I dance at all? I did? Was it any good?
“One of my dance moves from the '60s? Most of you were probably not born yet, but that was really good dancing then.”
Tears of joy probably could have done an equal job dousing Larranaga as the water flowing out of the bottles. But an hour later, the players marched through the hotel lobby to go upstairs and get some rest and told the throng assembled that they “aren’t done yet.” They know they will be back down to earth and ready to bring it against Kansas on Sunday afternoon.
“Coach is the G.O.A.T. He knows exactly what he's doing,” Waardenburg said. “He's got an amazing coaching staff around him. And as I said, we have full trust all the time. He's done a great job all season long making sure we're prepared for any opponent we have.”
McGusty nailed a three on Miami’s first possession and the floodgates opened from there. Waardenberg nailed a mid-range jumper and then Miller layed it in off sensational ball movement and Miami was ahead 7-0 just a minute and 29 seconds into the game.
But Iowa State came storming back with a 8-0 run to take its only lead of the night before Waardenburg nailed a three to stop the bleeding.
Iowa State’s defense was causing Miami some problems, but Waardenburg nailed another three to keep the Hurricanes ahead. Then McGusty nailed a three to extend the lead to six.
Little things kept the Hurricanes from extending the margin. A tough foul here. A turnover there against a defense that was one of the best in the country in forcing turnovers.
If it seemed like Miami was leaving a lot of points on the court that’s because it was. The degree of difficulty was just higher and every single possession, every single layup even, was contested with force by an Iowa State team that was fourth in the country on defense.
Iowa State is the only school to tally more steals than Miami during the Big Dance. The Cyclones forced higher-seeded LSU into 19 turnovers in an upset win in the first round. They embarrassed No. 3 Wisconsin in the second round, holding the Badgers to 49 points.
So this game didn’t figure to look pretty on the offensive end for the Hurricanes, whose cause was not aided by starting 1-5 from the free throw line or Wong and Moore struggling to get into an offensive flow.
But the good news was that Miami’s calling card has become defense too in the NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes forced 31 turnovers and racked up 22 steals over two NCAA Tournament games coming into Friday night. Their ability to create havoc fueled their transition offense, which included 30 fast-break points in the Round of 32 against No. 2 Auburn.
By the eight minute mark of the first half, each team had seven turnovers. Iowa State finished the half with nine and Miami eight.
It was going to become a question of efficiency with the ball going into the second half. It was going to take valuing every possession.
Miami took a three-point lead into that second 20 minutes by simply hanging in there through a lot of disappointment and adversity. Wong and Moore were amazingly held scoreless in the first half. It was left to McGusty, with 14 points, Miller with 10 and Waardenburg with eight to carry the load.
“If you told me before the game that Charlie and Zai got shut out in the first half, I'd say how many are we down,” Larranaga said. “But because our defense has been so resilient. Because we've made it so difficult for the opponent to score easily, and when we really ratcheted up the pressure, if we get turnovers we're very efficient in the open court scoring before the defense is set.
“But my coaching staff knew, Charlie and Zai would step up in the second half and score points. This is a was a team effort. It was Kam's night tonight. He ended up with 27. And Jordan Miller, the guy's amazing, he was 6-for-6 from the field. But if you look at his stats over the last month or so, maybe longer than that, shooting over 70 percent from the field. Who does that? It's hard.
“These guys are so good. And Sam stepped up made that huge 3. It wasn't just the steal and dunk, but the 3 that he made as the shot clock is winding down and we're trying to move the ball and find an open man, Sam just stepped up and knocked it down. So great team effort. And it's been that way all season long.”
For a long while, the Hurricanes couldn’t get away from the Cyclones, who were not doing anything spectacular but somehow were willing themselves to keep it close.
Then Miami found a window of opportunity five minutes into the second half. The Cyclones committed turnovers on consecutive possessions and each time Miami scored. Miller made two free throws and then McGusty hit a mid-range jumper. Miami was up by eight as Iowa State called time, a critical point in the game. Three minutes later, the Hurricanes were up by nine.
Iowa State tried to claw back again with patience on offense, breaking down the Miami defense on consecutive possessions. But then McGusty took his game to another level and Waardenburg jumped a passing lane for a steal and slam to put Miami back up by nine.
“Coach (Chris) Caputo was the one who emphasized to us to deny that pass to the big man at the top,” Waardenburg said. “And at halftime I had a chat with him about, like, maybe backing off a bit. But he kind of grilled into me to keep up with it. So I give full praise to him.
“I was able to get a hand on the ball, get out and dunk it. It's the energy from the bench and the energy from these guys, that's what really swings you, not the dunk, but full praise to the teammates we have. They're amazing and they've been like that all season long.”
Moore hit a spin around jumper to make the lead 11 at the six minute mark. It was nine at four minutes before Miami opened it back to 14.
The Hurricanes simply had more offense than Iowa State. The game was over.
Miami basketball has never made the Elite 8. When programs from power conferences make runs like this as lower seeds, it’s not seen in the same light as a Saint Peter’s run and for good reason. But it’s impressive nonetheless for these high majors with low seeds to still be dancing in the Sweet 16.
“I mean, I can't stop smiling. It's just crazy,” Miller said. “I love these guys. I love the coaching staff. I just trusted in Coach L and the coaching staff and what they told me. They dealt with a lot of injuries last year, something you can't really plan for or control.
“We just want to keep on rolling, you know what I mean? It's incredible, but I'm happy. I also want to keep going. It's like trying to find the balance between trying to enjoy the moment but also be so locked in, wanting it so bad.”
McGusty took a moment to soak it all in.
“You said it there, to reach the first Elite Eight in program history,” McGusty said. “That's it's amazing. It still feels unreal. This is a crazy feeling. We got picked to finish 12th preseason in our conference eight months ago -- it's a long season, but at the beginning of the season if we would have told you we were going to the Elite Eight, everybody would laugh at us and look at us crazy. Even three weeks into the season if we told that everybody would look at us crazy.
“It's just amazing to be here. I love these guys. We've created a bond that can never be broken. And I'm just proud that we were able to pull it off.”