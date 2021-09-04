OPINION: Canes must be more aggressive to accomplish anything this season
The regret of the season opener against Alabama was not getting beat. Nobody on the planet expected the Miami Hurricanes to win this game against the defending national champions and favorites to w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news