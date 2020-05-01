OPINION: CaneSport's March Madness reflects greatness of Miami Hurricanes
A single play against a single team.Kenny Calhoun’s batted two-point conversion pass that delivered Miami’s first national title on January 1,1984 against the 2001 Hurricane team that many think mi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news