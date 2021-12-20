OPINION: Cristobal's long road to the head coach's office
Twenty one years ago, Mario Cristobal walked out the side door of the Hecht Athletic Center at Miami to embark on his football journey that was intended to reach the head coach’s office at The U.
He made one thing clear that day. He would be back.
He obviously didn't know it at the time, but it would be the first of three times that Cristobal had to leave home to take on a new challenge and evolve into the complete head coach that he is today.
Cristobal would come back from Rutgers three years later to work for Larry Coker. Then he would leave again three years after that to become the head coach at Florida International University.
When things went sour with then FIU AD Pete Garcia after six more years passed, Cristobal immediately took a job on Al Golden’s staff at Miami unaware that 30 days later Nick Saban would call and offer the opportunity to go complete his education at Alabama. The chance to work under the best coach in the game was too important to his career and too lucrative to turn down.
Feelings were frayed, particularly those of former Athletic Director Blake James. But it didn’t matter. Cristobal always had the capability to detach from his Canes heart and make the best career decisions no matter the residual effects.
So twenty one years and three departures later, here we are.
Today we watch Cristobal command the stage. We watch him reel in recruits in rapid fire succession. We watch him stare down Saban and Alabama and steal a prized pass catcher at the 11th hour.
We will watch him hire a great staff that will take player development to a much higher level than it has been at Miami in a very long time. We will watch him work 18 hours a day, pretty much every day. Soon we will watch him win a lot of games. Not every game. But an awful lot of them. And we will watch him build real champions, not ones that get talked about on social media to entice people to donate money. There is nothing Cristobal can’t stand more than bravado without substance behind it.
We will take for granted all the incremental steps that Cristobal took along the way these past 21 years, even if he could write a textbook on how to manage a career.
Twenty one years of steps on a road to $8 million a year. The story, the journey are something else.
Soon nobody will really care about anything other than the results on Saturday afternoons. There is no question about that.
But there will be an awful lot of foundation beneath those results.
It was the year 2000. Cristobal was a graduate assistant on Miami’s staff, his career as a coach just beginning, when Greg Schiano offered him his first full staff coaching job.
Schiano would be Cristobal's mentor. He would teach him the work ethic it took to run a successful program and how to recruit the best players. For three years, Schiano and Cristobal went at it side by side. First Cristobal coached tight ends and offensive tackles. Then he became the offensive line coach. Some people called Schiano and Cristobal "Batman and Robin", the way they now do Cristobal and his right-hand assistant Alex Mirabal.
When Coker called and offered Cristobal a staff position at Miami coaching tight ends in 2004, saying goodbye to Schiano was one of the toughest things he ever had to do. But he did it. Coming back to The U was the next logical step toward his ultimate goal.
Three years later, Cristobal was offered the head coaching job at FIU. The weight room was literally a broom closet. There was no practice facility. The school was on probation and loaded with all kinds of academic problems.
None of it mattered. FIU was a place to learn how to be a head coach. Period. It was the kind of intermediate step that Manny Diaz never got to take because Blake James was misguided enough and Diaz had enough blind ambition that he was dumped into what now is one of the top head coaching positions in the country. But the education Cristobal received running the FIU program for six years was invaluable.
He won the Sun Belt Conference in 2010 and also went to a bowl in 2011 before a falling out with his boss, athletic director Pete Garcia, made it time to climb the next step on the ladder. At first, it looked like it would be at Miami, where he worked for a month. But then Saban dialed his number.
Cristobal recruited some of the best prospects in South Florida at Alabama and then expanded to become a nationwide force who could land top players across the land. He was named the National Recruiter of the Year. The National Offensive Line Coach of the Year too.
Most importantly he learned the Saban blueprint of how to run a program, the principles that he could combine with everything else in his toolbox and evolve as a head coach that his alma mater would one day covet. He brought that with him to Oregon and now on to Miami.
The move out to Oregon might have been the smartest of Cristobal's career. It might have been difficult because it took him so far away from his family and friends. But it was necessary because it allowed him to expand his base of head coaching opportunities because it exposed the Pac-12 to what he brought to the table. Within one year of watching Cristobal work, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens had the wisdom to make Cristobal his head coach when Willie Taggert left for Florida State.
James had another opportunity to land Cristobal after the 2018 season when Mark Richt retired. There was behind the scenes support to do just that building on that Sunday morning when James summoned Diaz to his office.
There were just two cars In the Hecht center lot that day. One belonged to James and one to Diaz. There were no barriers for James to execute a hasty hiring of Diaz before anybody else could come up with a different idea, which they would have. Miami could have been three years further along right now, why that move ultimately led to James' dismissal and Diaz's firing.
Cristobal stacked recruiting classes at Oregon. The Ducks won back to back Pac-12 titles in 2019 and 2020, his second and third years as head coach. This season, Oregon went to Ohio State and stunned the Buckeyes before struggling twice against Utah.
With the Miami job open again, this time Cristobal received the phone call he had waited on for every one of those 21 years.
The education was complete.
The challenge is just beginning.
Mario has made it back, maybe for good this time.
He is home. And everybody already knows it.