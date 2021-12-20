OPINION: Cristobal's long road to the head coach's office

Twenty one years ago, Mario Cristobal walked out the side door of the Hecht Athletic Center at Miami to embark on his football journey that was intended to reach the head coach’s office at The U.

He made one thing clear that day. He would be back.

He obviously didn't know it at the time, but it would be the first of three times that Cristobal had to leave home to take on a new challenge and evolve into the complete head coach that he is today.

Cristobal would come back from Rutgers three years later to work for Larry Coker. Then he would leave again three years after that to become the head coach at Florida International University.

When things went sour with then FIU AD Pete Garcia after six more years passed, Cristobal immediately took a job on Al Golden’s staff at Miami unaware that 30 days later Nick Saban would call and offer the opportunity to go complete his education at Alabama. The chance to work under the best coach in the game was too important to his career and too lucrative to turn down.

Feelings were frayed, particularly those of former Athletic Director Blake James. But it didn’t matter. Cristobal always had the capability to detach from his Canes heart and make the best career decisions no matter the residual effects.

So twenty one years and three departures later, here we are.

Today we watch Cristobal command the stage. We watch him reel in recruits in rapid fire succession. We watch him stare down Saban and Alabama and steal a prized pass catcher at the 11th hour.

We will watch him hire a great staff that will take player development to a much higher level than it has been at Miami in a very long time. We will watch him work 18 hours a day, pretty much every day. Soon we will watch him win a lot of games. Not every game. But an awful lot of them. And we will watch him build real champions, not ones that get talked about on social media to entice people to donate money. There is nothing Cristobal can’t stand more than bravado without substance behind it.

We will take for granted all the incremental steps that Cristobal took along the way these past 21 years, even if he could write a textbook on how to manage a career.