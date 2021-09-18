OPINION: Diaz tries to hang on as performance turns south in home loss
It all seems to be falling apart now on Manny Diaz.He has been made to look bad on several occasions in his two-season and three-game career as a head coach. But Saturday’s decisive loss at home to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news