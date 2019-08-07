News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-07 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OPINION: Do the Miami Hurricanes have a clear-cut starting quarterback?

Swt4he6b7uez39hdmj9q
Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

N'kosi. Tate. Jarren.Three unproven names. One job that seemingly must be claimed. Someone will have to take the first snap of the new season August 24 when Miami rolls into Orlando to battle the F...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}