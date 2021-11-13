OPINION: Effort of players no consolation after FSU loss drops UM to 5-5
TALLAHASSEE – The ESPN College Game Day crew began their discussion of the Miami-Florida State game with a moment of silence to honor what the series between the two teams once was and the greatnes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news