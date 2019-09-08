OPINION: Loss leads to questions but answers begin with better recruiting
CHAPEL HILL - Manny Diaz told everyone his New Miami would be resilient, capable of standing up to adversity during games and not caving into it. The Miami Hurricanes to some extent checked off tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news