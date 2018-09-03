Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 00:10:31 -0500') }} football Edit

OPINION: Interesting feedback coming off season-opening loss

Wo8qhfb3c1gc60r9dljk
Michael Irvin was on hand for the opener
Jim Martz • CaneSport.com
Editor

Heading into the tough loss for Miami on Sunday night there was some interesting opinions coming from national football analysts. Take the ESPN analysts on Game Day - they generally thought the Uni...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}