OPINION: Interesting feedback coming off season-opening loss
Heading into the tough loss for Miami on Sunday night there was some interesting opinions coming from national football analysts. Take the ESPN analysts on Game Day - they generally thought the Uni...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news