OPINION: King missed a few throws, but didn’t disappoint in Miami unveiling
D'Eriq King drew comparisons to Kyler Murray with his scintillating performances through the past four weeks of Miami Hurricanes fall practices.That's really enough said. No more hype is necessary ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news