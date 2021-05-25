OPINION: Latest baseball chapter marked by inconsistency, but hope abounds

After 44 years of unmatched NCAA consistency, the appropriate word to describe Miami Hurricanes’ baseball is inconsistency.

Next? They could ride the momentum of a strong finish in the ACC regular season and reach the finals or even win in the ACC Championships this week in Charlotte, North Carolina. Or they could go 0-2 against Duke and Florida State and hope they receive a bid to the NCAA tournament next week.

An NCAA berth used to be as predictable as the sun rising and setting on Mark Light Field. From 1973 through 2016, the Hurricanes were selected for the post-season tournament. That’s a 44-year streak unsurpassed in any NCAA sport.

That ended when they slipped to a 31-27 record in 2017, and they were not chosen again in 2018 when they went 28-26 in the final season of Jim Morris’s legendary career

Gino DiMare took over the next year and produced a 41-20 and NCAA regional berth at Starkville, Mississippi. The 2020 season got off to a 12-4 start (3-0 ACC) but it will forever have an asterisk because at that point the NCAA shut down college athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 UM season deserves a huge question mark. Arguably it is the strangest season in the last half century.

UM fans are frustrated, Coaches no doubt have had many sleepless nights. Players have shown resiliency in a season of highs and embarrassments.

Opening the season by winning two of three at Gainesville against the top-ranked Florida Gators elevate the Hurricanes to the top of some of the many baseball rankings. The Canes won a series against Florida for the first time since 2014.

But an omen that things would become unpredictable occurred the next weekend when they lost two of three at home to Virginia Tech, a team they owned a 34-8 record against and had lost a series to only once.

Three weekends later came the worst three-game series in the 77-year history of UM baseball. The Hurricanes lost by a combined score of 34-2 to arch-rival Florida State. At home.

After the 13-1 loss on Friday night, you’d figure they would bounce back. The Seminoles won 9-1.

Oh, they’ll salvage the final game; they haven’t been swept by FSU since 2000. Seminoles 12, Hurricanes 0.

No other three-game series comes remotely close to that in Miami’s storied history that includes four College World Series titles.

“Florida State could have beaten the Dodgers that weekend,” said Jay Rokeach, who just finished his 53rd season as the public address announcer at The Light. “That’s the best I’ve ever seen them play, they did nothing wrong. Their pitchers were very difficult, and we don’t fare well against lefties and they have good left-handers.

“That’s probably one of the most disappointing weekends I’ve witnessed.”

Three weeks later at Pittsburgh, a team they had beaten 20 of 24 times, they were swept in three games. And late in the season they dropped two of three at Boston College to lose a series against the Eagles for the first time.

Momentum switched back at home when they won all three against Appalachian State and took two of three against Coastal Division leader Georgia Tech, rallying from a 1-4 deficit in the finale to win 5-4 on a two-run double in the seventh inning by Tony Jenkins.

The following weekend they wrapped up ACC play by sweeping 19th-ranked Louisville on the road.

But ... and there’s invariably a but this season ... they lost 3-0 at home to Florida Atlantic in their lone mid-week game loss of the season.

And there are several positives:

* The Hurricanes have won more games overall than any ACC team. They’re 32-17, including 20-15 in the ACC.

* They are the fourth seed in the ACC Championships and are the top team in Pool D.

* They may have the best closer in the nation in freshman left-hander Carson Palmquist. Through 21 appearances he has 12 saves and a 1.38 earned-run average.

* The most pleasant surprise has been redshirt junior transfer Christian Del Castillo, brother of standout catcher Adrian Del Castillo. Christian’s .368 batting average leads the team, and he has 40 RBI and a .495 slugging percentage.